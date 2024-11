Woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County

Her identity has not been released.

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County Her identity has not been released.

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County Her identity has not been released.

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Cumberland County Her identity has not been released.

STEDMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after a shooting Monday in Cumberland County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Clarkton Court in Stedman.

Her identity has not been released.

Our crews said a second person was also hurt at the scene, but it's unclear how that happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.