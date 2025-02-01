Man wanted for murder in Fayetteville on Round Tree Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is wanted for murder in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Khailil Johnson, 21, for the death of Emone McGougan. He will be charged with first-degree murder and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Around 12:30 p.m., police found McGougan, 20, of Fayetteville, shot and killed on the 300 block of Round Tree Drive.

On Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC11 that McGougan was wanted in the murder investigation of Dakota Johnson from May 2023.

According to a previous ABC11 story, McGougan was facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy in connection with Johnson's death. He was found dead on May 18, 2023, in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910.751.3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

