2 men wanted in connection with 2 murders in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men in connection with two murders that happened in May of 2023.

The sheriff's office said Willie Eddie Bristol, 49, of Fayetteville is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of Shaniqua Nechelle Colvin that happened on May 14, 2023, in the 4600 block of Trumilla Drive.

One other person was arrested last year in connection with the shooting.

Willie Bristol Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are also searching for Emone Anthony Tyrone McGougan, 20, of Fayetteville for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy in connection with the murder of Dakota Lee Johnson that happened on May 18, 2023, in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive in Fayetteville.

Emone Anthony Tyrone McGougan

If you have information regarding this investigation or know where Bristol or McGougan are, call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-ccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Featured video is from a previous report