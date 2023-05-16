1 suspect arrested, another still sought in shooting death of Cumberland County woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were wanted for questioning in a homicide case, one person has been arrested while the other is still on the run.

The sheriff's office said Monday that Tiffany Elvoiress Bordeaux Hines, 40, of Fayetteville, had been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman shot and killed early Sunday at a home on Trumilla Drive off Cedar Creek Road.

Hines was charged in the shooting death of Shaniqua Nechelle Colvin, 31, of Fayetteville.

Tiffany Elvoiress Bordeaux Hines Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

She is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Willie Eddie Bristol, 48.

Willie Bristol Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case or who knows Bristol's whereabouts is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.