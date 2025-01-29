Man killed in afternoon shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday.

Officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Round Tree Drive for a shooting call and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

ALSO SEE | Fayetteville mayor weighs in on 2025 homicide spike

The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910.751.3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

