Number of children being exposed to cannabis continues to rise: NC Poison Control

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Poison Control (NCPC) is issuing an alert about an increase in exposures of cannabis products like gummies, edibles, and cannabis vape products among children 12 and under.

In 2024, NC Poison Control managed 1,122 exposure cases from cannabis products with 42% of those involving a child under 13.

In 2020, NC Poison Control managed 518 cannabis exposures with 27% of those involving a child under 13.

NCPC said that edibles can be dangerous to children because their smaller body weight makes them more likely to experience adverse effects.

"We are concerned about the increase in cannabis cases among children over time that we're seeing," said Dr. Michael Beuhler, Medical Director of NC Poison Control. "Parents should know that a child can become sick after eating only one gummy."

If a child is exposed to a cannabis product, call NC Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 for immediate help.

SEE ALSO | Legalizing medical marijuana is strongly supported by North Carolinians: Meredith poll