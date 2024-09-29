  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multiple people killed in plane crash near Wright Brothers Memorial's First Flight Airport

WTVD logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 1:14AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area near an airport in eastern North Carolina on Saturday.

According to the Wright Brothers National Memorial, the crash happened at 5 p.m. in a wooded area at the First Flight Airport. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out a fire that burned the aircraft after the crash.

Officials said multiple people were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 29 until further notice.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW