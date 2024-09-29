Multiple people killed in plane crash near Wright Brothers Memorial's First Flight Airport

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area near an airport in eastern North Carolina on Saturday.

According to the Wright Brothers National Memorial, the crash happened at 5 p.m. in a wooded area at the First Flight Airport. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out a fire that burned the aircraft after the crash.

Officials said multiple people were killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 29 until further notice.