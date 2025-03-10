Texas middle school student fatally stabbed on campus during fight with another student

Authorities say the student was stabbed on campus during a fight with another student, and despite emergency medical care within just seven minutes, she couldn't be saved.

Authorities say the student was stabbed on campus during a fight with another student, and despite emergency medical care within just seven minutes, she couldn't be saved.

Authorities say the student was stabbed on campus during a fight with another student, and despite emergency medical care within just seven minutes, she couldn't be saved.

Authorities say the student was stabbed on campus during a fight with another student, and despite emergency medical care within just seven minutes, she couldn't be saved.

KILLEEN, Texas -- A fight between two students on the campus of a middle school resulted in the death of a young girl on Monday, authorities say.

The attack happened at about 11:25 a.m. Monday at Roy J. Smith Middle School in Killeen, Texas.

Authorites say an altercation between two juvenile students resulted in a stabbing, according to reporting by KXXV. The suspect, also a student, was quickly apprehended by Killeen ISD Police near the campus and taken into custody. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown during that time, and officials say there was no threat to other students or staff.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were immediately requested and began patient care within seven minutes. The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, with support from KISD Police, is leading a homicide investigation into the incident.

Counseling and support services are being made available for students and staff.