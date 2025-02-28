Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure imploded to make way for new ride

Chopper 6 was overhead the remains of the thrill ride that is now just a pile of mangled steel.

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey -- It was an explosive end for a record-setting roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., New Jersey, on Friday morning.

Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster, has been reduced to a pile of rubble by an implosion.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said the implosion was expected to happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. However, the coaster was brought down just before 7 a.m.

Kingda Ka is seen in this 2005 file photo. AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File

The proecutor's office warned that "the noises may be startling, but please don't be alarmed."

Now, crews will work to remove what is left ahead of plans for a new roller coaster.

The ride propelled passengers up a 456-foot-tall tower at speeds of 128 mph.

Kingda Ka delivered more than 12 million rides since 2005, Six Flags said.

New roller coasters coming to Six Flags Great Adventure

Kingda Ka and another coaster, Green Lantern, are being removed to make way for a pair of new high-profile attractions.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity will open in this season. It's described as "North America's first super boomerang coaster."

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is getting thrill-seekers excited for warmer weather by announcing its 2025 lineup.

Then, in 2026, the park said it will open "an all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster." It has not yet been named.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open on March 29.