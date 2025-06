Man arrested after barricading inside Fayetteville home, hours long standoff with police

Authorities say there is no "ongoing threat to the community."

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities were in an hours-long standoff Monday with a 'violent' suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home in Fayetteville.

The standoff began around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Tinman Drive.

According to Fayetteville police, the suspect, identified as Kirky Lee Brooks, 32, was arrested without incident. He faces the following charges:



Larceny of Firearm

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Resist Delay or Obstruct an Officer

Brooks is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under an $11,000 bond.