Investigation underway after 1 shot outside of Knightdale bakery

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway following a shooting Sunday morning in Knightdale.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on North Smithfield Road, just outside the Cake Town Bakery.

One person was shot in the chest and arm, authorities told Eyewitness News.

There is no word on their condition or if Wake County deputies have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.