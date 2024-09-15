North Carolina non-profit works to register voters at La Fiesta Del Pueblo in Raleigh

"A lot of our community is scared to vote just because (of) some of the local repercussions of what's been going on with the political, future of everything."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Getting more people engaged in local government among the Latin American community is a key focus for the non-profit La Fuerza NC.

The organization sent volunteers out to La Fiesta Del Pueblo Sunday in downtown Raleigh to help register voters.

La Fuerza NC's Deputy Executive Director Gaby Garcia-Vera said North Carolina is a place where they are the most underrepresented in terms of the legislature.

"When we look at the people in power, they don't look like us. They don't sound like us," she said. "For us, it's about doing our part to make sure that our people are not only seen but counted and heard in the same way that they want to listen."

ABC11 also spoke with La Fuerza NC volunteer Alberto Hernandez, who works regularly to educate, register and empower more people to vote.

"A lot of our community is scared to vote just because (of) some of the local repercussions of what's been going on with the political, future of everything but it is super important to anybody listening to make sure that if you can get to the polls, get to the polls," Hernandez said.

NC voters have until October 11 to register if they want to cast their ballot on Election Day, November 5.

Early voting runs from October 17 through November 2. Same-day registration is available during this period.