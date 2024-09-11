La Fiesta del Pueblo celebrating 30 years, what to expect at the 2024 festival in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a vibrant return to Downtown Raleigh on Sunday, September 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event promises an afternoon full of live music, dance, art, educational resources, food, and activities for the whole family.

The festival, hosted by El Pueblo, Inc., will take over Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh this weekend. Stretching more than half a mile, with activities also extending to Hargett, Martin, and Davie Streets, La Fiesta del Pueblo remains free and open to the public, welcoming attendees from across North Carolina and beyond.

In addition to the cultural festivities, this year's event will highlight voting and civic engagement, offering free Spanish-language voter guides and non-partisan information about candidates. Iliana Santillan, Executive Director of El Pueblo, shared her enthusiasm: "This is a moment for us to be proud of our heritage and to encourage people to come and learn about our community. We're really excited about bringing the festivities and also about providing important resources to the community this year."

Below is a list of vendors scheduled to appear at the festival.

Arts & Crafts





Amantolli Handicraft LLC

Arandasjarros

Artesania Latina My Paso Fino

Artesanias Narvaez

Artesanias Nicte Ha

Ay! Maria

Bellezas Mexicanas y más

Bolovan. Mexican boutique

Carmen's Sunqu

Casa Imperial Finery

Crafts by Shirley

D'GORDON LLC

Dosi Bows and more

El Arte en tus Manos

Elizabeth Lopez Fashion

Encanto the crafty Co.

Guatemalan Arts and Crafts

Inka Marka Isabel boutique

Knock on Wood by Enrique

Macondo sabor y cultura LLC

MELI HANDMADE

Pearls Nd Colors Bracelets LLC

Reina Threads

Ruanallc

Viva La Vida Boutique LLC

Maria A. Salvat, Artista artesano / Handcrafts Artist

Tito Ramos, Artista multimedia / Multimedia Artist

Food





Che Empanadas

El Tripletazo NC

St. Vicent Spain Cuisine

Poblanos Tacos

Tacos Neza

G's Tacos

Tacos Mama Chava

Taco'n Ganas Hollywood

Taco Shop

Taste of Texas

Domichapin express

The Corner Venezuelan

El Sombrero Azul

Mango Loco LLC

La Brisas Popsicles

Classic Ice Cream

Coco Crissi

For more event information and a complete schedule of performances click here.

History of La Fiesta

La Fiesta del Pueblo began in 1994 at the Lincoln Center in Chapel Hill, NC, and a year later, El Pueblo became a non-profit to support the Latin American community in the state. The festival was created to build community, celebrate Latin American culture, and share resources. From an initial attendance of 1,000, it has grown to draw about 25,000 people annually, becoming the Triangle's largest and most diverse celebration of Latin American culture. It serves as a celebration of pride and resilience for both immigrants and U.S.-born Latinas.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.