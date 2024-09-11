La Fiesta del Pueblo celebrating 30 years, what to expect at the 2024 festival in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a vibrant return to Downtown Raleigh on Sunday, September 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event promises an afternoon full of live music, dance, art, educational resources, food, and activities for the whole family.
The festival, hosted by El Pueblo, Inc., will take over Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh this weekend. Stretching more than half a mile, with activities also extending to Hargett, Martin, and Davie Streets, La Fiesta del Pueblo remains free and open to the public, welcoming attendees from across North Carolina and beyond.
In addition to the cultural festivities, this year's event will highlight voting and civic engagement, offering free Spanish-language voter guides and non-partisan information about candidates. Iliana Santillan, Executive Director of El Pueblo, shared her enthusiasm: "This is a moment for us to be proud of our heritage and to encourage people to come and learn about our community. We're really excited about bringing the festivities and also about providing important resources to the community this year."
Below is a list of vendors scheduled to appear at the festival.
For more event information and a complete schedule of performances click here.
La Fiesta del Pueblo began in 1994 at the Lincoln Center in Chapel Hill, NC, and a year later, El Pueblo became a non-profit to support the Latin American community in the state. The festival was created to build community, celebrate Latin American culture, and share resources. From an initial attendance of 1,000, it has grown to draw about 25,000 people annually, becoming the Triangle's largest and most diverse celebration of Latin American culture. It serves as a celebration of pride and resilience for both immigrants and U.S.-born Latinas.
