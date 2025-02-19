Man charged with murder over a year after woman's body found in Durham trash can

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a man for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a garbage bin over a year ago.

Earlier this month, Dennis Speed, 66, was charged with murder of Laresa Garcia, 39.

On October 23, Garcia's body was found by lawn-mowing crew who periodically tidy up around a vacant home on Rosewood Street. This is just off East Lawson Street near South Alston Avenue.

Neighbors who spoke with ABC11 at the time were spooked about how something like this could happen right in their backyard.

"I didn't go to sleep until 4 o'clock this morning. You know, worried about is somebody coming through my yard or is somebody outside my yard," one shocked neighbor told ABC11 at the time.

Speed was indicted in early November that same year for concealing/failure to report the woman's death.

After nearly two years, he was charged with murder on February 3, 2025.

This is an on-going investigation. No further details were released.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and asking anyone who has any information about the death of Garcia to contact Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29310 or Durham CrimeStoppers at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling 919-683-1200. Tipsters never have to provide their identity and may be eligible for up to $2,000 in cash reward.

