Large fire displaces residents at Cumberland County duplex

The campaign is designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning

ABC11 celebrates 21 years of Operation Save-A-Life The campaign is designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning

ABC11 celebrates 21 years of Operation Save-A-Life The campaign is designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning

ABC11 celebrates 21 years of Operation Save-A-Life The campaign is designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents at a duplex in Cumberland County were displaced after a large burn through two units on Saturday.

The Pearce's Mill Fire Department responded to reports about an apartment fire on Oak Street. When crews arrived they found a heavy fire with smoke showing through the roof of a duplex building.

No injuries are reported.

Officials said residents in two of the units were displaced.

The Red Cross has been requested to provide services to those who were displaced.

Multiple county and city fire department units along with Cumberland County EMS and Cumberland County Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

ALSO SEE: Space heater safety tips: Experts explain how to properly use them this winter

OTHER STORIES Broken power lines caused deadly Maui wildfire, new report shows

Featured video is from a previous report