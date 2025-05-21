Bartender allegedly put camera in women's bathroom, filmed daughter at home

A Las Vegas bartender was arrested for allegedly putting a camera in the women's bathroom of a tavern.

Christopher Cohen is accused of hiding the cameras at John Cutter Tavern in Las Vegas.

The investigation began when an 18-year-old woman reported a suspicious device. She said it looked like a USB charger, but hidden inside was a micro-SD card. When the police examined it, they found disturbing footage.

The footage revealed multiple women using the single-stall restroom, completely unaware they were being filmed.

The micro-SD card also revealed more troubling footage from a private home bathroom.

Detectives said they identified the space as Cohen's residence. Videos showed two young girls using the toilet. At least one of them was later identified as his daughter. The girls are aged 13 and 8 years old, prosecutors said.

Detectives confirmed the girls' identities after Cohen admitted to using hidden cameras at home, though he denied placing one at work.

On May 15, Cohen was arrested during a traffic stop near his home.

Officers found nearly three grams of cocaine in his pocket, adding a felony drug charge to the growing list of allegations.

In court on Tuesday, Cohen faced multiple felony charges including the production of child sexual abuse material, unlawful surveillance, and drug possession.

"The only thing you have going for you right now is you hired a very good attorney. That's the best you got," the judge said.

The restaurant owner issued a statement, saying "staff were unaware of the crimes and are fully cooperating with detectives."

The owner also said that Cohen passed background checks required by local law, and no other employees are under investigation.

Cohen's bail was set at $75,000. He was ordered to not have contact with any minors including his daughter.