Actress Lauren E. Banks returns to Durham roots to celebrate Hayti Heritage Center, inspire artists

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Actress Lauren E. Banks is returning to her Durham roots this weekend for a special event celebrating independent cinema and promoting cultural exchange.

On March 15-16, Banks will team up with the Hayti Heritage Center for "Images & Ideas: Celebrating 30 Years of Film at Hayti," a weekend-long event designed to inspire and mentor local artists.

Known for her performances in Showtime's "City On A Hill" and "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" on Paramount+, Banks will not only showcase her film, Noelle Mercy, but also lead workshops and discussions on acting and the craft of storytelling.

Lauren E. Banks

SEE ALSO | The Hillside HS legacy of Wendell Tabb

The event will feature various activities, including an Actor's Workshop on March 15th and Cinema Sundaze on March 16th, which will feature curated film screenings and post-film talkback sessions.

Attendees will also have the chance to join a culminating VIP reception to meet the filmmakers, artists, and other community members.

Tickets are available for the entire weekend or individual sessions, with prices starting at $30. For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.