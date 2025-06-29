NC teen holds 5K run to raise awareness about scoliosis after undergoing spine surgery

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In recognition of Scoliosis Awareness Month, a North Carolina teenager is turning her experience with the spinal condition into a mission to educate others.

17-year-old Lauren Herb was diagnosed with scoliosis three years ago after her soccer coaches noticed an unusual posture during practice.

Scoliosis, a spinal deformity affecting about 3% of the population, can involve side-to-side, front-to-back, and twisted curvatures. Herb had all three.

In April 2023, she underwent spinal surgery, temporarily stepping away from competitive soccer. But just four months later, she was back on the field.

"It was a tough for a few weeks." she said. "And then after that, I saw a drastic change and I was doing amazing."

Now a rising senior at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, Lauren hopes her story inspires earlier detection and intervention. She emphasized that scoliosis screenings should begin as early as age five.

"If you do catch it early, ...you can do other things like physical therapy or a brace, which I never got to do," she said.

Her surgeon, Dr. Lloyd Hey of the Hey Clinic for Scoliosis and Spine Care, said early diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes.

"Doing surgery earlier in life is a window of opportunity where, as you saw with Lauren, it's much quicker recovery, less complications, smaller surgeries," Dr Hey said.

Noticing the lack of local scoliosis awareness events, Herb took action. On Sunday, she hosted the inaugural Straighten the Path 5K at WakeMed Soccer Park, attracting 170 runners and raising thousands of dollars for scoliosis awareness.

Participants included close friends, family and even strangers.

"It's honestly amazing," Herb said. "It really means a lot to me that people (came) out here for me."

Lauren aspires to play collegiate soccer after high school -- a dream made possible by early intervention.

