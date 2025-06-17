Lease deal reached for original part of Lake Crabtree County Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Commissioners approved a new 20-year lease agreement with the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority for the original portion of Lake Crabtree County Park.

The lease covers nearly 70 acres, including the 28-acre heart of the park with walking trails, picnic shelters, a playground, boat rentals and waterfront access.

As part of the agreement, the county will have continued access to the land.

The lease does not include the 148 acres between the park and Interstate 40, which housed the park's mountain biking and hiking trails.

The trails officially closed on June 1.

The RDU Airport Authority now plans to redevelop the area.