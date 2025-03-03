5 killed in crash after driver hits tree in Lee County: NCSHP

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Lee County.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Colon Road.
NCSHP says the driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding, ran off the road, and slammed into a tree.
All five people inside the car died.
The identities of those killed have not been released.
Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.