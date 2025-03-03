5 killed in crash after driver hits tree in Lee County: NCSHP

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Lee County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Colon Road.

NCSHP says the driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding, ran off the road, and slammed into a tree.

All five people inside the car died.

The identities of those killed have not been released.

Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.