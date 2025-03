2 killed in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a crash Monday in Rocky Mount.

Police said it happened at Airport Road and Church Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.

No other details, including how many vehicles were involved, were immediately released.