Lee County sheriff offers $10K reward in 30-year-old murder case

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward tied to a 30-year-old murder case.

Officials said Smith, now 46, has used multiple aliases through the years and evaded capture.

On May 15, Lee County deputies, acting on a "very detailed" tip, went to a Chatham County church where Smith was allegedly in attendance at his brother's funeral.

To the shock and anger of mourners, a man who "matched the description" was detained and taken back to Lee County for questioning amid "confusion, hostility and deception."

It turned out they got the wrong man. Lee County investigators determined that the man in custody was Smith's brother, who had simply been mourning his sibling and had no connection to the murder case. He was released and taken home by deputies.

Smith remains on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (919) 718-4561.

