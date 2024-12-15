Juvenile charged in connection with 2 fires started at middle school in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is facing multiple charges after deputies said he started two fires at a middle school in La Grange.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at E.B. Frink Middle School at around 6 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a wreath on fire on the school's front door. The fire was extinguished, and deputies started an investigation.

Authorities said deputies obtained security footage from the school and canvassed the La Grange area, but did not find the suspect.

On Saturday, the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department was called to the middle school due to a fire at an outbuilding on the property. Deputies said the fire caused substantial damage to the building.

The sheriff's office said a juvenile suspect, who was a former student at E.B. Frink matched the description of the person seen on security footage shortly before the fire was taken into custody. He was also carrying a stolen and loaded firearm.

Authorities said while executing a search warrant at the juvenile's home, deputies found evidence that linked the juvenile to Thursday's incident.

The juvenile was taken to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with two counts of burning of schoolhouses or buildings of educational institutions, possession of a weapon on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, damage to real property, breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing.

