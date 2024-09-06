Let's rock! Disney Music releases album, 'A Whole New Sound'

Yellowcard, New Found Glory, Simple Plan and more rock out on Disney's "A Whole New Sound," out now.

New music alert!

Disney Music has released "A Whole New Sound," an album filled with Disney favorites reimagined by pop-punk bands.

"'A Whole New Sound' is a love letter to the pop-punk fans which blends the energetic spirit of the genre with the timeless nostalgia of Disney classics," said Tim Pennoyer, Disney's director of brand marketing in a statement.

The first single is Yellowcard's version of "A Whole New World," featuring vocals by Christina Costanza.

"There is nothing in my life that keeps me in tune with my inner kid more than my love of Disney. So, it is my pleasure to tell that kid that he and his best buds are in a band that has a song on an official Disney release!" said Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key. "From the moment this opportunity came up we had 'A Whole New World' in mind with the idea to feature our friend Chrissy Costanza. Her voice is so amazing and she definitely did Jasmine proud!"

Here is the entire track list for "A Whole New Sound," which is out now.

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

"Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan

"I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard

"Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings

"Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

"Let It Go" from Frozen by LL

"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

