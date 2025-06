Pennsylvania couple celebrates decades of love this year with their 80th wedding anniversary

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania -- This Levittown couple has grown together in marriage for an impressive amount of time.

Jim and Margaret St. Clair recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

Margaret started dating Jim in high school, and that brings us to today as she is 100 years old.

"They were married in 1945. They always said as long as they had each other, that's all they needed," said their daughter, Marsha Straka.

