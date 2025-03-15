LGBT Center of Raleigh to open new community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The LGBT Center of Raleigh announced it is opening a new community center downtown.
The new space, which is expected to open in the summer, will be located on East Cabarrus Street.
The center said it received a donation of $300,000 that went toward opening the new space.
According to Raleigh Magazine, the space designed by Gensler will offer a "third place" for people in the LGBTQ+ community to socialize, work, host meetings, and more. It will also offer programs and resources as well as one of the largest LGBTQ+ libraries in the Southeast.
Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream