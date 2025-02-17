Vehicle crashes into Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh, police say

According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, the driver had a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, the driver had a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, the driver had a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, the driver had a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vehicle plowed into a live music venue Monday morning in downtown Raleigh.

It happened at the Lincoln Theatre on East Cabarrus Street. This is just a few blocks down from the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheatre.

According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, the driver had a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal. The driver was taken to WakeMed to be evaluated for minor injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Lincoln Theatre is a popular venue for live music and local artists.