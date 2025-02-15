Wintry mix could hit parts of central NC by midweek, arctic air to stick around

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong storms and high winds moved across central North Carolina throughout the day Sunday, causing significant damage to buildings.

Back to chilly weather starting President's Day on Monday and all eyes turn to a winter storm brewing that could bring the area a wintry mix on Wednesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will coat Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties with brine as early as Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday.

NCDOT putting brine on road

Look Ahead

The ABC11 Weather Team is still watching data as a system develops near Colorado late Sunday into Monday, which will help fine-tune the details of this system.

WEDNESDAY: Some wintry precipitation could develop Wednesday into Wednesday night across parts of central NC. As things stand right now the highest likelihood would be more of sleet and freezing rain mix rather than snow to our region.

THURSDAY: Cold but drying out.

FRIDAY: Temperatures in the teens and low 20s!

