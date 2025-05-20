Live Nation's $30 ticket deal is back: Here's how to snag yours

Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

Get ready for the best summer ever, because Live Nation is offering $30 tickets to more than 1,000 shows.

The entertainment company announced Wednesday that its $30 Ticket to Summer promotion will go on sale beginning next week.

Read on to see how to score tickets.

When is the presale?

Starting Tuesday, May 20, the $30 Ticket to Summer will be available with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access.

T-Mobile customers can click here for details on how to get their tickets. Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets with an early access code here from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET on May 20 and earn Cash Back, while supplies last.

When is the general onsale?

General onsale for Live Nation's $30 Ticket to Summer promotion begins Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time, while supplies last.

Which artists are participating?

Artists featured include Avril Lavigne, Thomas Rhett, Nelly, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper and Billy Idol.

Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, The Black Keys, Keith Urban, Kesha and more also have participating shows.

Click here to see a full list of events.