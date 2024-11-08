'Live with Kelly and Mark' taking show on the road to Palm Springs

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking their show on the road and bringing "Live with Kelly and Mark" to Palm Springs.

LOS ANGELES -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking their show on the road and bringing "Live with Kelly and Mark" to Palm Springs. As we found out, the two have an endless list of reasons to be excited about this working vacation.

Starting Monday, Ripa and Consuelos will call the California desert home. The daytime duo will be recording four episodes of the show in Greater Palm Springs. Between shows, they'll make time to enjoy their visit.

"We love a morning walk for sure," Consuelos said.

Ripa added, "I go out and marvel at the fruit trees on everybody's lawns. That's my favorite thing."

Their list of reasons to escape to Palm Springs goes on and on.

Consuelos listed, "The weather, the palm trees," with Ripa chiming in, "The people. We are looking for to the people the most."

And the people are excited to see them, especially the staff of The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa

"With all the incredible locations that the team scouted, that they chose our beautiful Westin Rancho Mirage Resort just has our whole team stoked and ready to go," said Tom Scaramellno, general manager of The Westin. "We can't wait until Kelly and Mark get on site."

He went on to add, "They'll be enjoying the beautiful 18th fairway. We'll have 2,500 chairs out there for the guests and we can't for their arrival."

Colleen Pace with Visit Greater Palm Springs shared, "We really thrive on tourism and hospitality. So this will bring a lot of attention and a national audience to our destination and we're beyond thrilled about it."

The two are are happy to shine the national spotlight on the Palm Springs area.

"The best shopping in Palm Springs is in the downtown Palm Springs area," Ripa gushed.

Episodes of "Live with Kelly and Mark" from Palm Springs air beginning Monday.

Disney is the parent company of this station.