North Carolina Made: Liz Kelly Pottery; Her love for sculpting started at 16

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is highlighting people and products that are North Carolina-made, with the spotlight on Liz Kelly Pottery - hand-crafted ceramics created in the heart of Raleigh.

For the past decade, Liz Kelly has been honing her craft at her pottery studio in the historic Boylan Heights neighborhood. A graduate of NC State's College of Design, Kelly makes each piece from start to finish.

She ships her work across the country and sells wholesale through the support of local retailers.

"Edge of Urge, Escazú Chocolates, The Longleaf Hotel, Nice Price Books and Records - those are a few Raleigh spots where I'm carried," said Kelly. "I also do a little bit of restaurant work, making dishes for Raleigh Wine Shop and Stanbury."

Kelly's love for sculpting began at age 16.

"I learned pottery at the age of 16 at the Crafts Center at NC State," she said. "They have a wonderful community studio program. I remember waiting for my 16th birthday so I was old enough to get my studio pass."

She encourages others in the Triangle to take advantage of the many local resources available for budding ceramic artists.

"The Crafts Center at NC State, Parks and Rec in the Raleigh and Cary system - they all have community arts studios that people can learn in," Kelly said. "That is really the best way to get involved because you don't have to buy any equipment, and it's very affordable."

To shop Liz Kelly Pottery in person, studio visits in Raleigh are available by appointment.