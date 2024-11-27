Looking back at the 2016 'Moana' premiere with Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho perform at the 2016 'Moana' movie premiere

LOS ANGELES -- The "Moana 2" waves are crashing in Hollywood! Disney is serving up its latest sequel and we are taking a look back at the original "Moana" premiere in 2016 with the films' stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

It was a star-studded red carpet affair as Johnson joined the films songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda to sing "You're Welcome," a song Miranda wrote for the film.

Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho joined in on the fun to perform a special dance from her native island Hawaii.

"Moana 2" is now in theaters and you can stream the original "Moana" now on Disney+!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Animation Studios and this ABC station.