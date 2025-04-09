Lottery player wins NC record $6.7M digital instant jackpot in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One lucky lottery player from New Bern won the biggest digital instant jackpot in North Carolina lottery history on Tuesday.

The winner bought a $2 Monopoly ticket and instantly won the Grand Fortune jackpot of $6.7 million.

The odds of that win were 1 in 25 million.

It's the biggest digital instant win in North Carolina since the games debuted in November 2023.

After Tuesday's giant win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and continues to climb.

Monopoly represents the first multi-state digital instant game offered in both North Carolina and Virginia. That means jackpots grow higher faster, and winners could come from either state.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

