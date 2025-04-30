Lumbee Tribe hopeful as fight for full federal recognition continues: 'We're here, we've been here'

In January, President Trump signed a memorandum authorizing the Secretary of the Interior to establish the process for full federal recognition of the Lumbee tribe.

In January, President Trump signed a memorandum authorizing the Secretary of the Interior to establish the process for full federal recognition of the Lumbee tribe.

In January, President Trump signed a memorandum authorizing the Secretary of the Interior to establish the process for full federal recognition of the Lumbee tribe.

In January, President Trump signed a memorandum authorizing the Secretary of the Interior to establish the process for full federal recognition of the Lumbee tribe.

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been an uphill battle for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to gain full federal recognition for as long as Jo Ann Chavis Lowery can remember.

"We're here. We've been here and sometimes you have to keep proving that to people," said Lowery. "My dad referred to us as Siouan. I didn't know what that meant, but I knew we were Lumbee."

Her father's oldest brother was an activist who often made trips to Washington, D.C., seeking full federal recognition for the tribe. The tribe has gone through several name changes before settling on Lumbee.

"We also were called the Indians of Robeson County. Then, we were called the Cherokee Indians of Robeson County. Then, our folks said we need to name ourselves," she said.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Lumbee Act, which recognized the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina but denied them federal benefits.

Lowery, 77, walked around the Museum of the Southeast American Indian on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The tribal gallery is a display of the Lumbee tribe's history and identity. Her grandfather is even featured there.

"This is my favorite exhibit. This is the pine cone quilt. We have a gentleman who teaches folks how to make a pine cone patch," said Lowery.

In January, President Trump signed a memorandum authorizing the Secretary of the Interior to establish the process for full federal recognition of the Lumbee tribe. The president gave the federal government 90 days to execute a plan, but that deadline passed.

Raw video as President Trump signs memorandum moving Lumbees a step closer to federal recognition.

The Lumbee said while they're still waiting to hear from the government, they're hopeful.

"It's like we're second-class natives. We are stuck in this legal limbo where we've been recognized, but at the same time can't sit at the table with all the other tribes," said Chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina John Lowery. "I try to put things into context. That was his third full day as president and he signed a memo about the Lumbee people."

Chairman Lowery sees this as the president delivering on a campaign promise. In September of last year, Trump said if elected, he'd grant the Lumbee tribe federal recognition.

Lowery often lobbies lawmakers on Capitol Hill in hopes of gaining their support. He admits there are other tribes not on board with this.

"This bill will pass. We will eventually be at that table. We will be at that table holding hands and working together instead of sitting there with our arms crossed," said Lowery.

Today, the Lumbee tribe claims to have more than 55,000 members as the battle for full federal recognition continues. Elders believe it would come with healthcare, the preservation of land and a better quality of life.

"There's a lot of hope and I am hoping and praying that we get all the support we need," said Lowery.

The Memo Trump signed

In part, the memorandum states: "Considering the Lumbee Tribe's historical and modern significance, it is the policy of the United States to support the full Federal recognition, including the authority to receive full Federal benefits, of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina."

US Rep. Richard Hudson took to social media to thank Trump "for taking action to right the historic wrong done to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Congress must codify this federal recognition with the Lumbee Fairness Act." Hudson represents North Carolina's 9th District.

SEE ALSO | Rep. Hudson introduces bill to formally recognize North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe

Lumbee Tribe NC

SEE ALSO | Historical marker for Lumbee Tribe unveiled in Robeson County