Historical marker for Lumbee Tribe unveiled in Robeson County

Saturday, July 6, 2024 2:22PM
The marker is one of nine dedicated in 2024 by the NC State Historical Marker Program.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A historical marker for the Lumbee Tribe was unveiled this week in Robeson County.

The marker is one of nine dedicated in 2024 by the NC State Historical Marker Program that highlights American Indian culture and history in North Carolina.

It happened in front of the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex on West McDuffie Crossing Road. A majority of tribal members reside in Robeson County.

Lumbee tribal territory also includes Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties.

This includes Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi, Sappony, and Waccamaw Siouan.

