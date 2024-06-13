NCSU alum and Lumbee Tribe member loving time as US Open alternate

Spencer Oxendine actually skipped a golf tournament to probably not even play at the US Open ... and he says it has been totally worth it.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just hours away from the opening round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst, one local player is on standby, hoping for a chance to compete.

Fayetteville native and NC State alum Spencer Oxendine has spent the past few days practicing alongside some of the best players in the world and soaking it all in.

"It's been fun," said Oxendine, who is the sixth alternate at the Open.

Alternates are on the sidelines but ready to go should a player withdraw because of injury or illness.

Oxendine, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, withdrew from another tournament to be here as an alternate. He said the experience has been worth it.

"I've met a lot of people, had a conversation yesterday with Scottie Scheffler, played a practice round with Brooks Koepka, I mean, it doesn't really get that much better for me," Oxendine said.

Oxendine knows the odds of getting into the US Open are slim but that's OK.

"The experiences that I've had, it definitely makes me hungry to be out here for more," he said. "This has been surreal, I'm not going to lie."