UNC golfer from Southern Pines will play 1st tour event at US Open

Michael McGowan has golf in his blood, and specifically, he has Pinehurst golf in his blood.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The top golfers at the US Open are household names but then there are other lesser-known players who are still on the verge of living the dream at Pinehurst No. 2

One of those is UNC alum Michael McGowan.

McGowan is a Southern Pines native born into a family of golf royalty at Pinehurst. He's about to play his first tour event here in his home area.

"Growing up here, I played quite a bit out here just from the junior amateur events but after college, really haven't been out here much and definitely been trying to make up for lost time the past month or so, but yeah, it's just a fun course to play," McGowan said.

He signed countless autographs for children Wednesday, and he is embracing his newfound stardom at a place he's played so many times.

"Yeah, I did that quite a bit on Tuesday as well, but happy to do it," McGowan said of the autographs. "I mean, how often do you have this experience as a whole, so I'm kind of taking it, taking it all in."