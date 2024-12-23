Lumberton police ID wanted suspects in deadly Walmart shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lumberton police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to the Friday shooting inside a Walmart that left a woman dead.

Authorities said Brandy Nicole Olson, 42, died after being shot at a bank inside the retail giant's store on Fayetteville Road.

Orlando Farrington told ABC11 that it was supposed to be an ordinary Walmart run. He said his girlfriend, Olson, went inside to make a deposit for a Christmas beach trip they were going to make with their friends.

Brandy Nicole Olson, left, seen with her friend Cyndee Oxendine. Cyndee Oxendine

"I see everybody's running out of Walmart, so I run into Walmart looking for her, but I saw someone was on the ground. I didn't know it was her," Farington said. He said shoppers were running everywhere.

"So I ran back outside looking for her till I start seeing them bring her to the ambulance. That's when I know that that was her."

Lumberton police said they're now looking for 17-year-old Ezekiel Burden and 18-year-old Brian Campbell, both of Lumberton in connection to the shooting. Burden is facing three charges including first-degree murder. Campbell is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police said the suspects targeted Olson and a second person in the Walmart. But Farrington, and another one of Olson's friends, Cyndee Oxendine, said they don't believe she knew either of the suspects. They expressed concern that Olson was targeted because of the large sum of cash she was carrying at the time.

Oxendine said people have already been coming together in their grief -- holding a meetup Sunday at the Ruby Tuesdays where Olson worked to mourn. Even in her sadness, Oxendine had strong words for those responsible for Olson's death.

"You will be found. Justice will be served for Brandy. You cannot hide. You won't. The conscience will get you," she said.

Olson's friends said they will hold a balloon release for her at the Ruby Tuesdays on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burden or Campbell is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.