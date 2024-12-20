1 dead in shooting at Lumberton Walmart, officials say

Police responded to the Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Robeson County.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County Walmart is on lockdown following reports of a shooting on Friday afternoon in Lumberton.

Police responded to the incident that happened on Fayetteville Road.

Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey Jr. told ABC11 affiliate WPDE he is on the scene and talking to the police about what happened.

Cantey confirmed that a woman was killed in the shooting.

Customers trying to get inside the Walmart said it remains on lockdown.

A shopper also told WPDE that they heard shots coming from the area where a bank is located inside the Walmart, and ran out of the store in fear of being hurt in the shooting.

No other details have been released.

