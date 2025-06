Major backup on I-440 W near Glenwood Avenue after crash

Chopper 11 is over the I-440 westbound after a crash involving multiple cars and dump truck.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on I-440 westbound Tuesday morning caused major backup.

The right two lanes are closed before Exit 7 (Glenwood Avenue).

According to Raleigh Watch Commander, multiple cars and a dump truck were involved.

There are no reported fatalities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.