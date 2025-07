Crash closes all I-40 eastbound lanes near exit 276

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major crash has closed all lanes on I-40 eastbound in Durham County.

It happened near Fayetteville Road at mile mark 277. According to DriveNC.gov, all lanes are closed one mile past Exit 276.

A major backup can be seen on NCDOT cameras at Barbee Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.