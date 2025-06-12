Man charged with assault following machete attack at Hillsborough homeless encampment

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hillsborough man was charged with assault after police said he attacked a man at a homeless encampment on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault involving a machete in the area of 500 S. Churton Street at a homeless encampment in the woods across from the address.

Police said the victim, a homeless man, was taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

61-year-old Tyrone Lacour, who police said also lives at the encampment, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held at Orange County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information should contact Lt. William Felts at 919-296-9553 or by email at william.felts@hillsboroughnc.gov.

