Man charged in connection with murder of 18-month-old in 1994

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-month-old was murdered 30 years ago in Garner. Now a man is in custody.

Police said Jeffrey Wayne Puryear, 53, was arrested on Friday with first-degree murder in connection with the 1994 cold case murder involving an 18-month-old child.

Authorities have not released Puryear's relationship with the child.

"We commend the men and women of our Criminal Investigations Division for their dedication and relentless pursuit to bring justice to this case," police said.

No other details have been released.

ABC11 obtained court records showing Puryear has a previous criminal record dating back to 1989 for crimes such as assault, property damage, larceny, and common law robbery.

