Man charged in head-on crash in Raleigh that injured 4 people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing multiple charges after police said he crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring four people, in Raleigh.

Police said officers responded to calls about a crash just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

An investigation found that a man driving a 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling east on Rock Quarry Road when he swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 2003 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Anderson Singleton, a woman who was a passenger, and two people who were inside the Toyota were all taken to Wake Med Hospital.

Police said both passengers in each vehicle were seriously injured.

Singleton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property, careless and reckless driving, and driving left of center by patrol.

