Man charged in January shooting that left woman injured in Raleigh

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 9:35PM
Woman injured in shooting on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Tuesday that an arrest had been made in a January shooting that left a woman injured.

The incident happened Jan. 26 in the 6300 block of Hillsborough Street.

The victim said she had been shot by the driver of another vehicle. A girl inside the car was not injured.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Karriem Muhammad Trammell, 48, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Trammell was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, three counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

