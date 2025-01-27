Woman injured in shooting on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after she was injured in a shooting.

Raleigh police said officers responded to calls about a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hillsborough Street near a barbeque restaurant. When officers arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the woman was not in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

