Man charged with killing father in Greensboro arrested in Raleigh

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man charged in the killing of his father in Greensboro was arrested Monday in Raleigh.

Greensboro Police said officers went to a home in the 1600 block of Sunrise Valley Drive just before 3 p.m. for a welfare check after Nhoan Kopa, 52, did not show up for work.

They found Kopa in an upstairs bathroom, bleeding from a traumatic wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives developed the victim's son, Jut Kopa, 27, as the suspect and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

Later Monday, he was found in Raleigh and arrested without incident. Officers took him back to Greensboro and placed in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App