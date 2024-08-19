Man charged with secret peeping at Wake County business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man with felony secret peeping.

Deputies responded on Saturday to a business in the 5400 block of Fayetteville Road near Raleigh. They were told that a man was secretly recording a woman while she was using the restroom.

On Monday, investigators arrested and charged 28-year-old Colten Lee Redmond with one count of felony secret peeping.

Redmond was processed into the Wake County Detention Center and held on a $1,000 bond.

The case remains under active investigation.

