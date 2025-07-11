Man charged in Cary road rage shooting facing new charges after breaking sprinkler head in jail cell

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of shooting a 5-year-old during an apparent road rage incident in Cary is facing new charges after police said he tampered with a fire alarm sprinkler inside his cell.

New court documents obtained by ABC11 state that 20-year-old Charles Stevenson Jr. popped off a sprinkler head inside his cell at the Wake County Detention Center.

Authorities have not released the reason for the incident.

Stevenson is awaiting trial after he allegedly shot a 5-year-old girl during a road rage shooting on US-1 on June 1.

