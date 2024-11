Man dead after shooting in Garner; girlfriend detained

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night in Garner.

It happened on the 2000 block of Isner Lane.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's girlfriend is being detained for questioning.

A death investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

